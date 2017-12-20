App
Dec 20, 2017 11:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Morepen Lab hits 52-week high on USFDA clearance for Montelukast Sodium

The US Food and Drug Administration has cleared Montelukast Sodium, a bulk drug / API manufactured by Morepen Laboratories, for sale in the US market.

Share price of Morepen Laboratories touched 52-week high of Rs 29.40, rising 16.4 percent intraday Wednesday as it has received USFDA clearance for its bulk drug Montelukast Sodium.

The US Food and Drug Administration has cleared Montelukast Sodium, a bulk drug / API manufactured by Morepen Laboratories, for sale in the US market.

"This gives Morepen an entry into the Rs 2,000 crore (approximately USD 300 million) US market for Montelukast. The first commercial orders for the bulk drug are expected in Q2FY19," the company said.

Montelukast's global market is estimated at about Rs 13000 crore out of which US market alone is Rs 2000 crore.

The company is amongst the largest producers on Montelukast globally with an annual capacity of more than 30 tonns.

The company is going to get business of around Rs 500 crore from this API in next 3-4 years.

At 10:58 hrs Morepen Laboratories was quoting at Rs 28.85, up Rs 3.60, or 14.26 percent.

In the last 3 months, the share gained 65 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

