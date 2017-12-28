App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 28, 2017 03:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Monnet Ispat shares rally 13% on Rs 3,500-cr resolution plan by Aion Capital, JSW Steel

Monnet Ispat, which has debt worth more than Rs 10,000 crore, is among the first 12 cases identified by the Reserve Bank of India under insolvency and bankruptcy code.

Monnet Ispat shares jumped nearly 13 percent intraday Thursday after a media report indicated that Aion Capital and JSW Steel submitted a Rs 3,500-crore resolution plan.

"The Aion Capital-JSW Steel consortium, which last week emerged as the frontrunner to acquire bankrupt Monnet Ispat and Energy, submitted a Rs 3,500-crore resolution plan that involves paying Rs 2,500 crore to lenders and an equity investment of Rs 1,000 crore, backed by a letter of comfort from ICICI Bank," The Economic Times said quoting two top bankers.

The Rs 2,500-crore payment will be a one-time settlement for loans of Rs 10,000 crore, an effective haircut of 75 percent, under the proposal, the report added.

Aion Capital, a joint venture between ICICI Venture and Apollo Global Management, holds a 70 percent stake in the consortium and JSW Steel has the remaining 30 percent.

Monnet Ispat, which has debt worth more than Rs 10,000 crore, is among the first 12 cases identified by the Reserve Bank of India under insolvency and bankruptcy code.

At 14:45 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 33.75, up Rs 2.80, or 9.05 percent on the BSE.

