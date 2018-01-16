Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com feels that M&M can slide to Rs 727.
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com told CNBC-TV18, "Dr Reddy’s Laboratories can climb to around Rs 2530, keep stoploss below Rs 2445.""M&M can slide to Rs 727, stoploss of Rs 750."
