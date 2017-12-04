Mirc Electronics falls 5% after issue of Rs 144 cr worth of shares to non-promoters

Mirc Electronics share price fell more than 5 percent intraday Monday after the issue of Rs 144 crore worth of shares to non-promoters, at lower than current market price.

The maker of Onida brand of consumer durable products informed exchanges that the board has approved issue of 1.92 crore equity shares and 1.92 crore warrants convertible into equity shares, on preferential basis at Rs 37.53 per share to non-promoters to augment its long term working capital and corporate requirements.

"This would result in infusion of Rs 144.12 crore worth of equity in to the company," the company said.

The extra-ordinary general meeting of company's shareholders will be held on December 27 for getting the shareholders approval for the above issue of shares and warrants.

Every warrant is entitled to receive 1 equity share at the time of conversion within a period of 18 months from the date of issue of warrants.

Commenting on the development, Vijay Mansukani, MD said, "This infusion of equity into the company at this juncture would definitely strengthen our position and improve our aggression in the market."

At 15:06 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 50.05, down Rs 1.75, or 3.38 percent on the BSE on the BSE.