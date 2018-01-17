Merrill Lynch sells 3.86 crore shares of Bharti Airtel

Q8.Who is the Vice-Chairman of the organization shown below?

On January 16, 2018 SRS Partners (Cayman) LLC bought 3,86,94,308 shares of Bharti Airtel at Rs 499.10 on the BSE.

However, Merrill Lynch Markets Singapore Pte. sold 3,86,94,308 shares at Rs 499.10.

On Tuesday, Bharti Airtel ended at Rs 496.90, down Rs 7.20, or 1.43 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 548.50 and 52-week low Rs 304.10 on 02 November, 2017 and 25 January, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 9.41 percent below its 52-week high and 63.4 percent above its 52-week low.