App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 17, 2018 08:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Merrill Lynch sells 3.86 crore shares of Bharti Airtel

Merrill Lynch Markets Singapore Pte. sold 3,86,94,308 shares of Bharti Airtel.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Q8.Who is the Vice-Chairman of the organization shown below?
Q8.Who is the Vice-Chairman of the organization shown below?
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

On January 16, 2018 SRS Partners (Cayman) LLC bought 3,86,94,308 shares of Bharti Airtel at Rs 499.10 on the BSE.

However, Merrill Lynch Markets Singapore Pte. sold 3,86,94,308 shares at Rs 499.10.

On Tuesday, Bharti Airtel ended at Rs 496.90, down Rs 7.20, or 1.43 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 548.50 and 52-week low Rs 304.10 on 02 November, 2017 and 25 January, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 9.41 percent below its 52-week high and 63.4 percent above its 52-week low.

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.