you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 17, 2018 09:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MCX India hits 52-week low on poor Q3 numbers

The company's Q3 (Oct-Dec) net profit was down 45 percent to Rs 18.7 crore against net profit of Rs 34.04 crore in the same quarter last year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX India) slipped further on Wednesday, hitting 52-week low of Rs 845.70 on the back of poor December quarter numbers.

The company's Q3 (Oct-Dec) net profit was down 45 percent to Rs 18.7 crore against net profit of Rs 34.04 crore in the same quarter last year.

The consolidated revenue declined 11.1 percent to Rs 60.9 crore from Rs 68.6 crore in Q3FY17.

Operating profit (EBITDA) was down 35.30 percent to Rs 29.07 crore and EBITDA margin was at 37.99 percent.

The average daily turnover (ADT) in commodity futures decrease by 13.8 percent to Rs 20,325 crore during the nine months of FY2O1B, from Rs 23,580 crore during the corresponding nine months of FY2017, company said in release.

Mrugank Paranjape, MD & CEO, MCX said, "The quarter witnessed mixed performance across product segments. Contrary to historical trend, metals segments had an increase over the volumes in 02."

"However, because of low volatility in gold prices during the quarter, which led to a decrease in bullion volumes by 29 percent over the previous quarter, there was an overall decrease in volumes. The rise in Bond yields affected investment gains resulting in a fall in investment income," he added.

At 09:33 hrs Multi Commodity Exchange of India was quoting at Rs 849.10, down Rs 47.30, or 5.28 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

