App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 15, 2017 02:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maruti Suzuki hits fresh record high; Citi raises target to Rs 10,600 on increase in EPS estimates

The research house also raised earnings per share estimates by 3-5 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Maruti Suzuki India shares touched a fresh all-time high of Rs 9,237, rising 1.3 percent intraday Friday after the global brokerage house raised target price sharply.

While maintaining a buy call on the stock, Citi has increased its price target to Rs 10,600 (from Rs 9,400 per share earlier), implying 16 percent from Thursday's closing price.

The research house also raised earnings per share estimates by 3-5 percent.

This was the third global brokerage house that raised target price on the stock.

Earlier in current month, Morgan Stanley also upped its target price on Maruti Suzuki to Rs 10,563 (from Rs 9,102) while maintaining overweight rating and CLSA raised target price to Rs 10,000 while retaining buy call.

Morgan Stanley feels Maruti is one of the most profitable car OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) globally and is a key beneficiary of coming turn in demand.

Suzuki-Toyota alliance will help set country's largest car maker up for electric vehicles, the research house said while expecting 22 percent EPS CAGR over FY18-20. Its bull case target price stood Rs 14,400 per share.

CLSA feels valuations of the stock seem rich, but justified given high earnings visibility and improving outlook.

At 13:37 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 9,165.00, up Rs 47.05, or 0.52 percent on the BSE.

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Use rallies to build short positions; 4 stocks which can give up to 18% return

Use rallies to build short positions; 4 stocks which can give up to 18% return

Gujarat exit poll positive for market; focus now shifts to Budget 2018: Brokerages

Gujarat exit poll positive for market; focus now shifts to Budget 2018: Brokerages

Outcome of Exit Polls in Gujarat among top 5 factors cheering Sensex, Nifty

Outcome of Exit Polls in Gujarat among top 5 factors cheering Sensex, Nifty

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.