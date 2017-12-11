App
Dec 11, 2017 11:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maruti Suzuki hits fresh record high after target price raised sharply by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley has retained its overweight call and raised target price to Rs 10,563 (from Rs 9,102 per share), implying 16.8 percent potential upside from Friday's closing price.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Maruti Suzuki India share price continued its run up on first day of the week, adding another 1.4 percent gains to hit a fresh record high of Rs 9,167.70 after the global brokerage house raised target price sharply.

The research house said Maruti is one of the most profitable car original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) globally. End-market opportunity and superior return on capital employed justified the current valuation, it added.

"Maruti is a key beneficiary of coming turn in demand. Suzuki-Toyota alliance will help set Maruti up for electric vehicles," it said.

Toyota Motor and Suzuki Motor agreed to cooperate in selling electric vehicles in India from around 2020, they had said on November 19, aiming to give each other a leg up in emerging markets and low-emission technology.

Morgan Stanley has maintained its forecast of 22 percent FY18-20 EPS CAGR.

In bull case, the research house has set a target price at Rs 14,400, implying a 59.3 percent potential upside from Friday's closing price.

At 11:16 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 9,125.80, up Rs 84.95, or 0.94 percent on the BSE. In current calendar year, the share price surged more than 72 percent.

Maruti Suzuki with Rs 2.75 lakh crore market capitalisation jumped to sixth position after Reliance Industries, TCS, HDFC Bank, ITC and HUL, surpassing biggies like SBI, HDFC, Infosys, Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank.

