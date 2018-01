On January 1, 2018 Marshall Mercantiles P sold 2,42,565 shares of Mawana Sugars at Rs 81.29 on the NSE.

On Monday, Mawana Sugars was quoting at Rs 81.50, up Rs 0.25, or 0.31 percent on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 144.80 and 52-week low Rs 46.50 on 11 September, 2017 and 02 January, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 43.72 percent below its 52-week high and 75.27 percent above its 52-week low.