App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 07, 2017 02:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Update: Biocon, DLF, TVS Motor hit new 52-week high; ICICI Bank jumps 2%, Maruti most active

46 stocks hit new 52-week high on NSE including Biocon, DLF, GAIL India, Maruti, KEC International, VRL Logistics and TVS Motor Company.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian benchmark indices on Thursday afternoon were trading on a positive note with the Nifty up 86 points or 0.86 percent while the Sensex added 245 points and was trading at 32845.

Nifty midcap outperformed adding over 1 percent led by Apollo Tyres, Ashok Leyland, IFCI, Havells India, Petronet LNG, Reliance Infra, JSW Energy and SAIL.

ICICI Bank from the Bank Nifty was the top performer which jumped over 2 percent.

From the Nifty, the stocks that gained the most was GAIL India which jumped over 6 percent and Tech Mahindra added close to 5 percent followed by UPL, Bajaj Auto and Eicher Motors.

related news

The most active stocks were Maruti Suzuki which was up over 2 percent followed by GAIL India, Shankara, Jet Airways. and Avenue Supermarts.

From the BSE, the stocks that gained the most included Rattan India which zoomed 9 percent while KEC International was up 8 percent. TV18 Broadcast, GAIL India and Can Fin Homes were the other top gainers.

46 stocks hit new 52-week high on NSE including Biocon, DLF, GAIL India, Maruti, KEC International, VRL Logistics and TVS Motor Company.

From the BSE, the stocks that hit fresh 52-week high were Maruti Suzuki, GM Breweries, TVS Motor, Biocon, GAIL India and Mastek were some of the stocks.

The market breadth was in favour of the advances on Thursday afternoon with 1211 stocks advancing as against 448 declines. On the other hand, 1772 stocks advanced and 822 stocks declined on the BSE.

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com has a buy on GAIL India with a stop loss of Rs 472 and target of Rs 490.

DisclaimerReliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

RBI Monetary Policy: MPC maintains status quo; repo rate unchanged at 6%

RBI Monetary Policy: MPC maintains status quo; repo rate unchanged at 6%

Monetary Policy: Debit card transactions to get a boost as RBI caps Merchant Discount Rate

Monetary Policy: Debit card transactions to get a boost as RBI caps Merchant Discount Rate

RBI Monetary policy review: Key takeaways from the meeting

RBI Monetary policy review: Key takeaways from the meeting

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.