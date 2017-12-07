Market Update: Biocon, DLF, TVS Motor hit new 52-week high; ICICI Bank jumps 2%, Maruti most active

The Indian benchmark indices on Thursday afternoon were trading on a positive note with the Nifty up 86 points or 0.86 percent while the Sensex added 245 points and was trading at 32845.

Nifty midcap outperformed adding over 1 percent led by Apollo Tyres, Ashok Leyland, IFCI, Havells India, Petronet LNG, Reliance Infra, JSW Energy and SAIL.

ICICI Bank from the Bank Nifty was the top performer which jumped over 2 percent.

From the Nifty, the stocks that gained the most was GAIL India which jumped over 6 percent and Tech Mahindra added close to 5 percent followed by UPL, Bajaj Auto and Eicher Motors.

The most active stocks were Maruti Suzuki which was up over 2 percent followed by GAIL India, Shankara, Jet Airways. and Avenue Supermarts.

From the BSE, the stocks that gained the most included Rattan India which zoomed 9 percent while KEC International was up 8 percent. TV18 Broadcast, GAIL India and Can Fin Homes were the other top gainers.

46 stocks hit new 52-week high on NSE including Biocon, DLF, GAIL India, Maruti, KEC International, VRL Logistics and TVS Motor Company.

From the BSE, the stocks that hit fresh 52-week high were Maruti Suzuki, GM Breweries, TVS Motor, Biocon, GAIL India and Mastek were some of the stocks.

The market breadth was in favour of the advances on Thursday afternoon with 1211 stocks advancing as against 448 declines. On the other hand, 1772 stocks advanced and 822 stocks declined on the BSE.

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com has a buy on GAIL India with a stop loss of Rs 472 and target of Rs 490.

