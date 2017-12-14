Manpasand Beverages gains 8% on hike in FII investment limit to 49%

Shares of Manpasand Beverages added 8.5 percent intraday Thursday as RBI allowed the FII to raise stake in the company.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has increased the FII investment limit in the company to 49 percent from earlier 24 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 511.83 and 52-week low Rs 265.53 on 15 September, 2017 and 26 December, 2016, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 21.69 percent below its 52-week high and 50.94 percent above its 52-week low.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 7.29 per share. (Sep, 2017). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 54.98.

At 09:51 hrs Manpasand Beverages was quoting at Rs 407, up Rs 31.95, or 8.52 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil