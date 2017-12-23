Manappuram Finance corrects after management denies stake sale by promoter VP Nandakumar

Manappuram Finance shares declined 3.5 percent intraday Friday after the management clarified there is no plan of a stake sale by its promoter VP Nandakumar.

The stock surged 12.55 percent yesterday and gained 4.5 percent in early trade today but corrected after clarification from the management.

In a BSE filing, the management reiterated there is no truth in recent stories of a speculative nature appearing in the media to the effect that the company's promoter, VP Nandakumar, is looking to sell his stake in the company or is on the verge of doing so.

This statement is being released by the company after a report by the business news channel mentioned that HDFC Bank, Edelweiss and IDFC Bank are in the fray to acquire the company.

The non-banking finance company reported profit at Rs 160.4 crore for July-September quarter, declined from Rs 192.4 crore in year-ago. Revenue also fell to Rs 830 crore from Rs 842.25 crore on year-on-year basis.

At 11:15 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 116.30, down Rs 2.50, or 2.10 percent on the BSE.