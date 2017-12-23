App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 22, 2017 11:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Manappuram Finance corrects after management denies stake sale by promoter VP Nandakumar

The stock surged 12.55 percent yesterday and gained 4.5 percent in early trade today but corrected after management clarification.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Manappuram Finance shares declined 3.5 percent intraday Friday after the management clarified there is no plan of a stake sale by its promoter VP Nandakumar.

The stock surged 12.55 percent yesterday and gained 4.5 percent in early trade today but corrected after clarification from the management.

In a BSE filing, the management reiterated there is no truth in recent stories of a speculative nature appearing in the media to the effect that the company's promoter, VP Nandakumar, is looking to sell his stake in the company or is on the verge of doing so.

This statement is being released by the company after a report by the business news channel mentioned that HDFC Bank, Edelweiss and IDFC Bank are in the fray to acquire the company.

The non-banking finance company reported profit at Rs 160.4 crore for July-September quarter, declined from Rs 192.4 crore in year-ago. Revenue also fell to Rs 830 crore from Rs 842.25 crore on year-on-year basis.

At 11:15 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 116.30, down Rs 2.50, or 2.10 percent on the BSE.

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.