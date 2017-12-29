App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 29, 2017 09:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lupin rises 2% on USFDA approval for Calcipotriene Topical Solution

Calcipotriene Topical Solution, 0.005% (Scalp Solution) had annual sales of approximately USD 5.9 million in the US, as per IMS MAT October 2017 data.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Lupin gained 2 percent in the early trade on Friday as it has received final approval from USFDA for Calcipotriene Topical Solution.

The company has received final approval for its Calcipotriene Topical Solution, 0.005% (Scalp Solution) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market a generic version of Dovonex Scalp Solution, 0.005% of Leo Pharmaceutical Products.

Company's Calcipotriene Topical Solution, 0.005% (Scalp Solution) is the AT rated generic equivalent of Leo Pharmaceutical Products' Dovonex Scalp Solution, 0.005%.

It is indicated for the topical treatment of chronic, moderately severe psoriasis of the scalp.

Calcipotriene Topical Solution, 0.005% (Scalp Solution) had annual sales of approximately USD 5.9 million in the US, as per IMS MAT October 2017 data.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,572.25 and 52-week low Rs 807.00 on 06 February, 2017 and 06 December, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 43.24 percent below its 52-week high and 10.58 percent above its 52-week low.

At 09:32 hrs Lupin was quoting at Rs 892.40, up Rs 11.55, or 1.31 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

