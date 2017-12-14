Lupin gains on USFDA approval for Tydemy that uses to prevent pregnancy

Lupin shares gained more than 1 percent intraday Thursday on getting approval from the US regulator for Tydemy drug that uses to prevent pregnancy.

The pharma major has received final approval for its Tydemy (Drospirenone, Ethinyl Estradiol and Levomefolate Calcium tablets) from the US Food and Drug Administration to market a generic version of Safyral tablets of Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Tydemy is indicated for use by women to prevent pregnancy and to raise folate levels in women who choose to use an oral contraceptive for contraception.

Drospirenone, Ethinyl Estradiol and Levomefolate Calcium tablets had annual sales of approximately USD 22.9 million in the US, as per IMS MAT October 2017.

At 14:44 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 849.60, up Rs 6.00, or 0.71 percent on the BSE.