App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 05, 2018 02:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lupin gains 2% as Rakesh Jhunjhunwala ups stake to 1.92%

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has increased his stake in the company to 1.92 percent (86,98,605 equity shares) in the quarter ended December 2017 against 1.89 percent (85,48,105 equity shares) in September 2017.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Lupin gained 2.3 percent intraday Friday as investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has increased his stake in the company in the quarter ended December 2017.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has increased his stake in the company to 1.92 percent (86,98,605 equity shares) in the quarter ended December 2017 against 1.89 percent (85,48,105 equity shares) in September 2017.

The company announced the launch of its Flucytosine capsules USP, 250 mg and 500 mg having received an approval from the USFDA.

Novel’s Flucytosine capsules USP, 250 mg and 500 mg are AB rated generic equivalent of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc’s ANCOBON capsules, 250 mg and 500 mg.

related news

Flucytosine capsules USP, 250 mg and 500 mg are indicated for the treatment of serious infections caused by susceptible strains of Candida and/or Cryptococcus.

It had annual sales of approximately USD 48 million in the US, as per IMS MAT October 2017.

In the month of December, the company had received final approval for its Calcipotriene Topical Solution, 0.005% (Scalp Solution) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market a generic version of Dovonex Scalp Solution, 0.005% of Leo Pharmaceutical Products.

At 14:10 hrs Lupin was quoting at Rs 892.75, up Rs 15.25, or 1.74 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,572.25 and 52-week low Rs 807 on 06 February, 2017 and 06 December, 2017, respectively.

graph_lupin

Currently, it is trading 43.22 percent below its 52-week high and 10.63 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.