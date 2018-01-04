App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 04, 2018 02:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lumax Industries up over 2% post Equirus’ view on stock

Equirus has a long rating initiation on the stock with a target of Rs 2,486.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Lumax Industries gained over 2 percent intraday after a brokerage house initiated coverage on the stock.

Equirus has a long rating initiation on the stock with a target of Rs 2,486.

The brokerage house said that it is a market leader in automotive lighting market in India with 35 percent market share.

Further, it expects the company to be a key beneficiary of shift to LEDs in two and four wheelers. It also expects gain in share in Hero Motor’s light sourcing

Going forward, large exposure to Maruti provides good growth visibility as it recently introduced LED in mid to premium segment.

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Top 20 stocks which have given double digit return in at least 3 out of 5 years in March quarter

Top 20 stocks which have given double digit return in at least 3 out of 5 years in March quarter

India’s economy has serious upside, but a major investor still sees to two big threats

India’s economy has serious upside, but a major investor still sees to two big threats

JSW Steel sees green shoots in construction sector, thanks to government stimulus  

JSW Steel sees green shoots in construction sector, thanks to government stimulus  

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.