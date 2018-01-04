Lumax Industries up over 2% post Equirus’ view on stock

Lumax Industries gained over 2 percent intraday after a brokerage house initiated coverage on the stock.

Equirus has a long rating initiation on the stock with a target of Rs 2,486.

The brokerage house said that it is a market leader in automotive lighting market in India with 35 percent market share.

Further, it expects the company to be a key beneficiary of shift to LEDs in two and four wheelers. It also expects gain in share in Hero Motor’s light sourcing

Going forward, large exposure to Maruti provides good growth visibility as it recently introduced LED in mid to premium segment.