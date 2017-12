On December 28, 2017 LTS Investment Fund bought 4,65,000 shares of Nandan Denim at Rs 165.51 on the NSE.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 3.53 percent or Rs 5.60 at Rs 164.35.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 186.70 and 52-week low Rs 107.50 on 10 October, 2017 and 29 December, 2016, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 11.97 percent below its 52-week high and 52.88 percent above its 52-week low.