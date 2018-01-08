L&T hits 52-week high on EPC orders win worth Rs 2,265 cr from Andhra Pradesh govt

Shares of Larsen and Toubro (L&T) touched 52-week high of Rs 1,330.10, rising more than 1 percent in the early trade on Monday as it has won orders worth Rs 2,265 crore.

The Transportation Infrastructure and Water & Effluent Treatment businesses of L&T Construction have jointly bagged three EPC orders worth Rs 2,265 crore from Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA).

The scope of work includes investigation, design & construction of roads, drains, culverts, water supply, sewerage, sewerage treatment plants, utility ducts for power & ICT, reuse waterline & avenue plantation for land pooling schemes in zones – 6, 7 and 10 areas of Amaravati Capital City.

Mr. S. N. Subrahmanyan, CEO and MD, Larsen & Toubro said, “This order reinforces trust and confidence that the Government of Andhra Pradesh has on Larsen and Toubro to execute large projects to quality and in time."

The package is part of the master plan to develop Amaravati into a Smart city with infrastructure on par with the best in the world.

Deutsche Bank has put a buy rating on the stock with an increase in target price to Rs 1,600 from Rs 1, 475 per share.

It is a top pick from the infrastructure sector, it added.

According to the firm, the company's announced orders are up 250 percent in Q3FY18. It believes that at the current rate, company can easily clock a double-digit order inflow growth.

At 09:20 hrs Larsen & Toubro was quoting at Rs 1,330.90, up Rs 16.40, or 1.25 percent on the BSE.

