App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 07, 2017 09:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

L&T gains 1% as subsidiary wins order over Rs 1600 crore

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering has won an order worth over Rs 1,600 crore from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Larsen and Toubro (L&T) added more than 1 percent in the early trade on Thursday on order win by subsidiary company.

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering, a wholly owned subsidiary of engineering and construction major, Larsen and Toubro has won an order worth over Rs 1,600 crore from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Visakhapatnam Refinery.

The project is a part of HPCL Visakh Refinery modernization project and involves engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning of 3.053 MMTPA full conversion hydrocracker project.

L&T has been serving the onshore hydrocarbon sector since early 1990s.

The company’s track record includes successful completion of several challenging projects for domestic and international clients.

At 09:22 hrs Larsen & Toubro was quoting at Rs 1,197.60, up Rs 7.55, or 0.63 percent on the BSE.

The stock surged nearly 32 percent in the last one year.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,274.00 and 52-week low Rs 868.04 on 10 November, 2017 and 23 December, 2016, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 6.01 percent below its 52-week high and 37.94 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

RBI Monetary Policy: MPC maintains status quo; repo rate unchanged at 6%

RBI Monetary Policy: MPC maintains status quo; repo rate unchanged at 6%

Monetary Policy: Debit card transactions to get a boost as RBI caps Merchant Discount Rate

Monetary Policy: Debit card transactions to get a boost as RBI caps Merchant Discount Rate

RBI Monetary policy review: Key takeaways from the meeting

RBI Monetary policy review: Key takeaways from the meeting

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.