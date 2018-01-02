App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 02, 2018 10:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lovable Lingerie rises 3% on buyback offer

The buyback offer will be open on January 8 & will close on January 19, 2018.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Share price of Lovable Lingerie added 3 percent intraday Tuesday on the back of buyback offer.

The company is going to buyback up to 20,00,000 fully paid up equity shares of the company of face value of Rs 10 each at a price of Rs 250 per share from all the eligible shareholders holding equity shares on the record date i.e. December 8, 2017.

The buyback offer will be open on January 8 & will close on January 19, 2018.

At 10:05 hrs Lovable Lingerie was quoting at Rs 243.05, up Rs 5.10, or 2.14 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

