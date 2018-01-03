App
Jan 03, 2018 10:41 AM IST

Lasa Supergenerics locked at 5% upper circuit as Co files CEP application with European Regulator

Lasa Supergenerics has filed new CEP application for VET API product with EDQM (European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines)-Europe.

Share price of Lasa Supergenerics has locked at 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 207.95 as it has filled CEP application with European Regulator.

Lasa Supergenerics has filed new CEP application for VET API product with EDQM (European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines)-Europe.

The company is pioneer and amongst the leading player in manufacturing of Veterinary APIs in India through its catalyst chemistry expertise and fully backward integrated unit.

On the recent development, Omkar Herlekar, Chairman & Managing Director of Lasa Supergenerics said, the company will benefit preapprovals for larger sale of its product in the European Market."

"This is another important step towards laying a strong foundation and meeting our desired targets. The company is in a phase of evolution and growth and we will strive hard and deliver on the expected lines," he added.

The meeting of board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on January 06, 2018 to consider future fund raising requirements and exploring possibilities of meeting them by suitable equity and/or debt.

At 10:36 hrs Lasa Supergenerics was quoting at Rs 207.95, up Rs 9.90, or 5.00 percent.

It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 207.95.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

