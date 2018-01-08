App
Jan 08, 2018 06:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kotak Securities initiates Buy on Mahindra Logistics with target at Rs 520

It is the most asset-light 3PL service provider among listed logistics companies, the research house said, adding the shift towards 3PL is expected to drive growth for Mahindra Logistics.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Kotak Securities has initiated coverage with Buy rating on Mahindra Logistics and set a target price at Rs 520 per share as the company is well-placed to leverage unique asset-light model and large client base.

Its premium to peers is justifiable given growth prospects, it said.

Kotak expects non-auto sectors to accelerate double-digit growth in 3PL. Business scope can expand into other avenues, according to the research house.

It expects the timely resolution of issue of TDS to normalise company's working capital and expects revenue/EBITDA/net profit to grow at a CAGR of 24/31/30 percent over FY2017-20.

Mahindra Logistics operates in two distinct business segments, supply chain management (SCM) and corporate people transport solutions (PTS).

The stock price of Mahindra Logistics closed up 2.85 percent at Rs 463.20 on the NSE.

