Kotak maintains Reduce on Wipro, valuations full even after building in acceleration in growth

Kotak has maintained ‘Reduce’ rating on Wipro, with a price target of Rs 275 per share as valuations are full even after building in acceleration in growth.

It said shrinkage in revenues on Healthplan already has played out.

The stock price already built in management optimism, it feels.

The research house said the management is confident of catching up with industry peers on growth by the next quarter.

EBIT margins are expected to remain steady and possibly have an upward bias in the next two years, it feels.

Kotak said pressure on market share especially in vendor consolidation decision is a concern.

At 12 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 301.80 up 0.23 percent on the BSE.