Stocks
Jan 05, 2018 08:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kotak Mahindra Matual Fund buys 2.75 lakh shares of Amulya Leasing

Kotak Mahindra Matual Fund bought 2,75,000 shares at Rs 655.61 and Param Capital bought 1,00,000 shares of Amulya Leasing at Rs 656.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
On January 4, 2018 India Acorn India Acorn Fund bought 1,64,040 shares of Amulya Leasing at Rs 652.10 on the BSE.

Also, Kotak Mahindra Matual Fund bought 2,75,000 shares at Rs 655.61 and Param Capital bought 1,00,000 shares at Rs 656.

However, Meenakshi Gupta sold 3,86,654 shares at Rs 656.95 and Neera Gupta sold 3,22,800 shares at Rs 653.49.

Also, Vinay Gupta sold 10,19,026 shares at Rs 657.13.

On Thursday, Amulya Leasing and Finance was quoting at Rs 713.90, up Rs 33.95, or 4.99 percent on the BSE.

