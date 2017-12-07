Kotak Instl Equity retains add rating on Tata Global, target Rs 285

Shares of Tata Global Beverage added 1.6 percent intraday Thursday as brokerage house Kotak Institutional Equity has retained add call on the stock with a target price of Rs 285 per share.

The brokerage house expects growth to pick up for Starbucks this year and values the JV at Rs 31 per share.

It likes the company’s focus on cost management and restructure of non-core business.

At 10:50 hrs Tata Global Beverage was quoting at Rs 278.50, up Rs 3.60, or 1.31 percent on the BSE.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 279.40 and an intraday low of Rs 274.90.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 293.70 and 52-week low Rs 116.50 on 01 December, 2017 and 27 December, 2016, respectively.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 6.17 per share. (Sep, 2017). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 45.15.

The latest book value of the company is Rs 59.96 per share. At current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 4.65.

The dividend yield of the company was 0.84 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil