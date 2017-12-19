KNR Construction rises 5% after Motilal Oswal retains buy, sees 20% upside

KNR Construction shares gained 5 percent intraday Monday after Motilal Oswal has maintained its buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 320, implying a 20 percent potential upside from Friday's closing level.

The research house feels the order inflow momentum will pick up from Q4FY18 and its BOT (build-operate-transfer) projects are on self-sustaining mode.

Regulatory hurdles put off annuity project deal with Essel Infra, it said.

KNR Constructions had entered into a deal with Essel Infra to sell its entire equity stake in two annuity projects (KNRC’s stake: 40 percent; Patel Engineering’s stake: 60 percent) to the Essel group for an enterprise value of Rs 850 crore. However, the deal was subject to receiving NoC from the NHAI by November 2017, which did not materialise; hence, the deal has been put off.

KNR intends to monetise the assets post recovery of claims from NHAI. Together, the projects have a claim of Rs 320 crore.

The research house likes KNR for its robust execution track record. Positives are strong balance sheet with net debt-equity of 0.1x and consistent operating margins, it said.

At 15:24 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 275.15, up Rs 8.10, or 3.03 percent on the BSE.