Dec 18, 2017 03:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

KNR Construction rises 5% after Motilal Oswal retains buy, sees 20% upside

The research house likes KNR for its robust execution track record. Positives are strong balance sheet with net debt-equity of 0.1x and consistent operating margins, it said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
KNR Construction shares gained 5 percent intraday Monday after Motilal Oswal has maintained its buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 320, implying a 20 percent potential upside from Friday's closing level.

The research house feels the order inflow momentum will pick up from Q4FY18 and its BOT (build-operate-transfer) projects are on self-sustaining mode.

Regulatory hurdles put off annuity project deal with Essel Infra, it said.

KNR Constructions had entered into a deal with Essel Infra to sell its entire equity stake in two annuity projects (KNRC’s stake: 40 percent; Patel Engineering’s stake: 60 percent) to the Essel group for an enterprise value of Rs 850 crore. However, the deal was subject to receiving NoC from the NHAI by November 2017, which did not materialise; hence, the deal has been put off.

KNR intends to monetise the assets post recovery of claims from NHAI. Together, the projects have a claim of Rs 320 crore.

The research house likes KNR for its robust execution track record. Positives are strong balance sheet with net debt-equity of 0.1x and consistent operating margins, it said.

At 15:24 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 275.15, up Rs 8.10, or 3.03 percent on the BSE.

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

