Kinetic Engineering up 5% on steep debt reduction in last 2 years

Kinetic Engineering shares were locked at 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 79.70 on Tuesday following steep debt reduction in last two years.

The company has successfully managed to clear its long term external debt of Rs 130 crore in short span of two years, bringing down the same from Rs 140 crore in 2014 to Rs 10 crore today.

The Kinetic Group company has recorded 48 percent growth in its revenue for the quarter ended September 2017 YoY.

Kinetic Engineering specialises in transmission components, complete gearboxes and spline yokes for axles.

"KEL has turned the corners by recording cash profits, achieved by strategy designed three years ago which included building a high volume export business through prestigious customers, focussing on complete gearbox assembles and material cost reduction program including a backward integration into forgings," Ajinkya Firodia, MD said.