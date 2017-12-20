App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 20, 2017 05:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Karur Vysya Bank up 6%; KR Choksey initiates coverage with Buy as earnings to pick up in FY19

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) shares gained 6 percent intraday Wednesday after KR Choksey has initiated coverage with Buy rating on the stock, citing likely earnings growth in FY19 and likely candidate for acquisition by bigger bank.

"Given the bank’s 100 years of operating history, around 20 percent CAGR over the last decade, conservative lending philosophy, visibility regarding future trajectory, brand reputation and customer relationships/sticky customer base, we assign a multiple of 1.7x to FY20 estimate of Rs 85.3, arriving at a target price of Rs 145 per share, implying a potential upside of 24.2 percent," the research house said.

It further said, "Given the relative undervaluation to some of the peers, keeping in mind the diversification benefits and synergies KVB can offer, we do not rule out KVB as an acquisition/merger candidate."

At 15:18 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 122.25, up Rs 5.25, or 4.49 percent on the BSE.

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Midcaps likely to end 2017 on a high note; 10 stocks which doubled your wealth

Midcaps likely to end 2017 on a high note; 10 stocks which doubled your wealth

Motilal Oswal sees Nifty at 11,650 in 12 months; lists 5 stocks to keep on radar for 2018

Motilal Oswal sees Nifty at 11,650 in 12 months; lists 5 stocks to keep on radar for 2018

Bitcoin drops more than 12% as top cryptocurrency marketplace starts supporting rival bitcoin cash

Bitcoin drops more than 12% as top cryptocurrency marketplace starts supporting rival bitcoin cash

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.