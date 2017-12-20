Karur Vysya Bank up 6%; KR Choksey initiates coverage with Buy as earnings to pick up in FY19

Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) shares gained 6 percent intraday Wednesday after KR Choksey has initiated coverage with Buy rating on the stock, citing likely earnings growth in FY19 and likely candidate for acquisition by bigger bank.

"Given the bank’s 100 years of operating history, around 20 percent CAGR over the last decade, conservative lending philosophy, visibility regarding future trajectory, brand reputation and customer relationships/sticky customer base, we assign a multiple of 1.7x to FY20 estimate of Rs 85.3, arriving at a target price of Rs 145 per share, implying a potential upside of 24.2 percent," the research house said.

It further said, "Given the relative undervaluation to some of the peers, keeping in mind the diversification benefits and synergies KVB can offer, we do not rule out KVB as an acquisition/merger candidate."

At 15:18 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 122.25, up Rs 5.25, or 4.49 percent on the BSE.