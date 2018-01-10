Jwalamukhi Investment Holdings sells 5.30 lakh shares of Greenlam Industries

On January 9, 2018 IDFC Mutual Fund A/C Premier Equity Fund bought 4,38,474 shares of Greenlam Industries at Rs 1,315 on the BSE.

However, Jwalamukhi Investment Holdings sold 5,30,000 shares at Rs 1,315.

On Tuesday, Greenlam Industries ended at Rs 1,297.55, down Rs 0.45, or 0.03 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,399.95 and 52-week low Rs 615.00 on 26 December, 2017 and 16 January, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 7.31 percent below its 52-week high and 110.98 percent above its 52-week low.