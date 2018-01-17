Jubilant Life Sciences touches 52-week high on robust Q3 numbers

Shares of Jubilant Life Sciences touched 52-week high of Rs 881.25, rising 8.7 percent intraday Wednesday on the robust December quarter numbers (Q3FY18).

The company's Q3 (Oct-Dec) consolidated net profit was up 78 percent at Rs 212.5 crore against Rs 119.4 crore, in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue jumped 41.8 percent at Rs 2,067.8 crore versus Rs 1,458.2 crore.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was up 25.6 percent at Rs 416.8 crore, while EBITDA margin was down 260 bps at 20.2 percent.

The share price increase by 28 percent in the last 1 month.

At 14:52 hrs Jubilant Life Sciences was quoting at Rs 872.50, up Rs 61.85, or 7.63 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil