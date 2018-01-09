Jubilant Life gains as Motilal Oswal raises target on attractive valuations, earnings growth

Jubilant Life Sciences shares gained more than a percent at close on Tuesday after research firm Motilal Oswal has reiterated Buy rating on the stock with increased price target at Rs 957 (from Rs 861 per share), citing attractive valuations.

"We are positive on Jubilant Life due to superior growth in specialty pharmaceuticals and LSI (life science ingredient), improved profitability due to better operating margin/lower interest outgo, and attractive valuation," the research house said in its filing.

It expects company to deliver a CAGR of 17 percent in revenue (including Triad revenue from Q2FY18) to Rs 9,300 crore, 14 percent in EBITDA to Rs 1,980 crore and 20 percent in PAT to Rs 1,000 crore over FY17-20.

Within pharmaceuticals, it believes specialty pharma remains on a strong footing, led by superior execution in the radio-pharma, allergy and contract manufacturing operations (CMO) businesses. Strong order book in CMO provides sufficient business visibility for the next 4-5 years.

It expects specialty pharma to grow at a 16 percent CAGR (adjusting for Triad business) over FY17-20. Deferment of some business from first half of FY18 would aid growth in second half of FY18 for the API business, it feels.

According to Motilal Oswal, LSI segment is expected to deliver a robust performance, driven by better demand and a favourable price environment.