App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 09, 2018 05:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jubilant Life gains as Motilal Oswal raises target on attractive valuations, earnings growth

Motilal Oswal has reiterated Buy rating on the stock with increased price target at Rs 957 (from Rs 861 per share), citing attractive valuations.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Jubilant Life Sciences shares gained more than a percent at close on Tuesday after research firm Motilal Oswal has reiterated Buy rating on the stock with increased price target at Rs 957 (from Rs 861 per share), citing attractive valuations.

"We are positive on Jubilant Life due to superior growth in specialty pharmaceuticals and LSI (life science ingredient), improved profitability due to better operating margin/lower interest outgo, and attractive valuation," the research house said in its filing.

It expects company to deliver a CAGR of 17 percent in revenue (including Triad revenue from Q2FY18) to Rs 9,300 crore, 14 percent in EBITDA to Rs 1,980 crore and 20 percent in PAT to Rs 1,000 crore over FY17-20.

Within pharmaceuticals, it believes specialty pharma remains on a strong footing, led by superior execution in the radio-pharma, allergy and contract manufacturing operations (CMO) businesses. Strong order book in CMO provides sufficient business visibility for the next 4-5 years.

related news

It expects specialty pharma to grow at a 16 percent CAGR (adjusting for Triad business) over FY17-20. Deferment of some business from first half of FY18 would aid growth in second half of FY18 for the API business, it feels.

According to Motilal Oswal, LSI segment is expected to deliver a robust performance, driven by better demand and a favourable price environment.

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Jubilant Life Sciences

most popular

Markets pin hopes on earnings revival; top 10 sectors on investors’ radar in Q3

Markets pin hopes on earnings revival; top 10 sectors on investors’ radar in Q3

Budget 2018: FM may offer sneak peek into direct tax overhaul plans

Budget 2018: FM may offer sneak peek into direct tax overhaul plans

India will be $5 trillion economy by 2025; FIIs unlikely to miss party at D-Street

India will be $5 trillion economy by 2025; FIIs unlikely to miss party at D-Street

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.