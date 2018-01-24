JMC Projects gains 7% on order win worth Rs 751 crore

While weakness in some sectors like real estate is visible, services and infrastructure sentiment is expected to improve in Q4. The overall business scenario is also expected to improve.

Share price of JMC Projects (India) rose 7.6 percent in the early trade on Wednesday on the back of orders worth of Rs 751 crore.

The order includes, two commercial projects and a residential project in South India totalling Rs 448 crore.

Also, two residential projects and one industrial project in Northern and Eastern India totalling Rs 303 crore.

S. K. Tripathi, CEO & Dy. Managing Director of JMC Projects said, "We continue to build on our solid base in South India with success in the EPC contracts for these projects."

"The success in securing orders in Northern India from our existing customers reinforces their confidence on us to deliver," he added.

JMC Projects (India), a subsidiary of Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited, is India's one of the leading contracting company.

A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on February 07, 2018, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2017.

At 09:32 hrs JMC Projects (India) was quoting at Rs 605, up Rs 14.85, or 2.52 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil