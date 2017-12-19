JM Financial surges 5% on fund arising plan

Shares of JM Financial added 5 percent in the early trade Tuesday on the back of fund raising plan.

The company in its meeting held on December 18 has approved to raised Rs 650 crore by way of issue of equity shares or any other instrument or security including fully/partly convertible debentures or global depository receipts or American depository receipts or foreign currency convertible bonds or by way of a composite issue of non-convertible debentures and warrants.

The fund raising is subject to such approvals as may be required including the approval of the members at a general meeting or through postal ballot and further subject to such other statutory/regulatory approvals, as applicable.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 190.95 and 52-week low Rs 62.55 on 16 October, 2017 and 27 December, 2016, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 19.09 percent below its 52-week high and 147 percent above its 52-week low.

At 09:37 hrs JM Financial was quoting at Rs 154.50, up Rs 4.25, or 2.83 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil