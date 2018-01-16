JM Financial initiates buy on Cochin Shipyard; target at Rs 700

JM Financial has initiated a buy call on Cochin Shipyard with a target of Rs 700. The brokerage house believe that it is an indomitable player in the Indian shipyard industry. Its large dock size and strategic location place Cochin Shipyard in sweet spot.

Further, investing in both capacity and capability to the pave way for the next leg of growth, it said. Going forward, government policies will enable sustained flow of orders, it said.

Speaking on its order book, the brokerage said that there is revenue visibility for 7-8 years. It expects order inflow momentum to sustain as Navy orders jump 3x over the next decade. Meanwhile, healthy cash flows and a negative working capital cycle to keep company debt free.

At 13:31 hrs Cochin Shipyard was quoting at Rs 552.55, down Rs 3.60, or 0.65 percent. It touched an intraday high of Rs 569.35 and an intraday low of Rs 552.00.