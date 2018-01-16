App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 16, 2018 01:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JM Financial initiates buy on Cochin Shipyard; target at Rs 700

Further, investing in both capacity and capability to the pave way for the next leg of growth, it said. Going forward, government policies will enable sustained flow of orders, it said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

JM Financial has initiated a buy call on Cochin Shipyard with a target of Rs 700. The brokerage house believe that it is an indomitable player in the Indian shipyard industry. Its large dock size and strategic location place Cochin Shipyard in sweet spot.

Further, investing in both capacity and capability to the pave way for the next leg of growth, it said. Going forward, government policies will enable sustained flow of orders, it said.

Speaking on its order book, the brokerage said that there is revenue visibility for 7-8 years. It expects order inflow momentum to sustain as Navy orders jump 3x over the next decade. Meanwhile, healthy cash flows and a negative working capital cycle to keep company debt free.

At 13:31 hrs Cochin Shipyard was quoting at Rs 552.55, down Rs 3.60, or 0.65 percent. It touched an intraday high of Rs 569.35 and an intraday low of Rs 552.00.

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.