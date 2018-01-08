Jindal Steel & Power surges 13% as Co will raise Rs 1,000 crore via QIP

Shares of Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL) touched 52-week high of Rs 270.30, surging 13 percent intraday Monday as company planning to raise Rs 1,000 crore.

The company will raise Rs 1,000 crore through qualified institutional placement (QIP) route in February, said by Chairman Naveen Jindal.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 Jindal adds the company will also raise equity for Oman operations.

We have always been a standard account, it is just out of some technical issues of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) -- because they have very strict guidelines – few banks had become non-performing assets (NPAs). No bank has lost a single rupee with JSPL and no bank will lose a single rupee with JSPL, he said.

Raw material prices have gone up and steel prices have also improved and there is a good demand for all our products. So we are very confident that going forward things are going to be much better, he added.

We are going to be raising only about Rs 1,000 crore and utilising it mostly for some debt repayment and to clear payments of all our suppliers and creditors, said Jindal.

Will require around Rs 1,000-1,500 crore from banks for working capital, he further mentioned.

At 09:44 hrs Jindal Steel & Power was quoting at Rs 261.20, up Rs 21.90, or 9.15 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil