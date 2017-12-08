App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 08, 2017 11:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jet Airways shares fall 5% after sharp dip in September quarter profit

The Naresh Goyal-owned private carrier said revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 5,626.61 crore, higher by 3.2 percent over Rs 5,453.21 crore in corresponding period.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Jet Airways share price declined as much as 4.55 percent on Friday after the private carrier reported a 91 percent fall in its standalone net profit year-on-year.

The company has recorded profit of Rs 49.63 crore for the quarter ended September 2017, which was sharply lower compared with Rs 549.02 crore reported year-ago.

The sharp decline in other income caused lower profitability.

The Naresh Goyal-owned private carrier said revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 5,626.61 crore, higher by 3.2 percent over Rs 5,453.21 crore in corresponding period.

Other income, which is generally the non-aeronautical revenue, dropped sharply by 59 percent to Rs 131.57 crore in quarter gone by, from Rs 319.58 crore in the year-ago period, according to the filing.

Jet Airways attributed the fall in other income to nil sales from share of profit and no income from the sale and leaseback of aircraft in the reporting quarter.

Income on sale and leaseback of aircraft stood at Rs 190.22 crore in September quarter 2016, the airline said.

At 10:48 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 672.95, down Rs 23.80, or 3.42 percent on the BSE.

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Jet Airways

most popular

Do you know? These 7 stocks gave double digit return in 4 out of 5 years in December

Do you know? These 7 stocks gave double digit return in 4 out of 5 years in December

Credit Suisse expects cuts to resume in Indian market; likes SBI, ONGC and Tata Steel

Credit Suisse expects cuts to resume in Indian market; likes SBI, ONGC and Tata Steel

Nomura initiates coverage with neutral rating on BSE, target price at Rs 1,000

Nomura initiates coverage with neutral rating on BSE, target price at Rs 1,000

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.