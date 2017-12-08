Jet Airways shares fall 5% after sharp dip in September quarter profit

Jet Airways share price declined as much as 4.55 percent on Friday after the private carrier reported a 91 percent fall in its standalone net profit year-on-year.

The company has recorded profit of Rs 49.63 crore for the quarter ended September 2017, which was sharply lower compared with Rs 549.02 crore reported year-ago.

The sharp decline in other income caused lower profitability.

The Naresh Goyal-owned private carrier said revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 5,626.61 crore, higher by 3.2 percent over Rs 5,453.21 crore in corresponding period.

Other income, which is generally the non-aeronautical revenue, dropped sharply by 59 percent to Rs 131.57 crore in quarter gone by, from Rs 319.58 crore in the year-ago period, according to the filing.

Jet Airways attributed the fall in other income to nil sales from share of profit and no income from the sale and leaseback of aircraft in the reporting quarter.

Income on sale and leaseback of aircraft stood at Rs 190.22 crore in September quarter 2016, the airline said.

At 10:48 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 672.95, down Rs 23.80, or 3.42 percent on the BSE.