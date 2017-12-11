Jet Airways flies high after Edelweiss upgrades to Buy, raises target

Jet Airways share price rallied more than 4 percent intraday Monday after Edelweiss upgraded its rating as well as raised target price on the stock.

Edelweiss has upgraded the stock to buy from hold and raised target price to Rs 822 from Rs 548 per share as it feels measures initiated by new CEO would turnaround company's stressed financials.

The company is focussing on sustaining growth via cost rationalisation and balance sheet improvement. The strategy is to focus on cost efficiencies & debt reduction, it said.

Edelweiss raised FY18 EBITDAR margin to 16.8 percent from 15.5 percent.

Jet Airways renewed its focus on domestic market by adding 15 percent fuel-efficient B737-Max and its enhanced code share will lead to market share gain on international routes, Edelweiss said.

The research house expects operational efficiencies to improve from FY19.

The upgrade came in despite poor performance of the company in second quarter earnings.

The company has recorded profit of Rs 49.63 crore for the quarter ended September 2017, which was sharply lower compared with Rs 549.02 crore reported year-ago, impacted by lower other income.

The Naresh Goyal-owned private carrier said revenue from operations for the quarter was higher by 3.2 percent stood at Rs 5,626.61 crore while other income, which is generally the non-aeronautical revenue, dropped sharply by 59 percent to Rs 131.57 crore in quarter gone by YoY.

Continued cost pressure amid rising competition has an impact on its margins and market share. Operating profit margin dropped to 6.8 percent from 15.3 percent YoY due to rising fuel (by 14.8 percent YoY) & other operating costs (up 19.7 percent) during the quarter.

At 10:05 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 692.15, up Rs 26.55, or 3.99 percent on the BSE.