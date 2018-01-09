Jefferies upbeat on upstream oil majors; raises EPS to factor in higher Brent prices

Global research firm Jefferies highlighted that fuel prices rose over the weekend, but more such moves are needed to normalize marketing margins. It is building in 6.4 percent CAGR in blended auto fuel margins for FY18-21 estimates.

Within the sector, the firm likes upstream companies and has raised FY19 EPS by over 15 percent to factor in Brent prices of USD 63.

Among companies, it sees ONGC’s EPS rising 32 percent year on year, leaving the shares at 9 times PE. It also likes Oil India where adjusted E&P valuations are similar to ONGC.

Meanwhile, it sees a tougher year for downstream companies due to uncertainty margin.

Going forward, it believes that softer refining could weigh on earnings.