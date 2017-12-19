Jefferies initiates coverage with Buy call on Asian Paints, bull case target at Rs 1,700

Jefferies initiates coverage with Buy rating on Asian Paints as the paint manufacturer is well-positioned to gain.

The research house has set a target price at Rs Rs 1,300, implying a 14.4 percent potential upside from Monday's closing levels. Current valuations limit potential for re-rating, it said.

Volume-led growth will continue; and pricing and mix will aid topline, it feels.

Margin pressure is largely behind, said Jefferies which expects modest margin expansion. Capex plans will keep return on capital employed subdued until FY19, he believes.

The research house expects volume/revenue/EPS to grow at a CAGR of 11/15/17 percent over FY18-20.

Jefferies' bull case target price for the stock is at Rs 1,700; in which case, it expects volume/revenue/EPS to grow at a CAGR of 13/18/22 percent over FY18-20.