App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 19, 2017 12:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jefferies initiates coverage with Buy call on Asian Paints, bull case target at Rs 1,700

Jefferies' bull case target price for the stock is at Rs 1,700; in which case, it expects volume/revenue/EPS to grow at a CAGR of 13/18/22 percent over FY18-20.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Jefferies initiates coverage with Buy rating on Asian Paints as the paint manufacturer is well-positioned to gain.

The research house has set a target price at Rs Rs 1,300, implying a 14.4 percent potential upside from Monday's closing levels. Current valuations limit potential for re-rating, it said.

Volume-led growth will continue; and pricing and mix will aid topline, it feels.

Margin pressure is largely behind, said Jefferies which expects modest margin expansion. Capex plans will keep return on capital employed subdued until FY19, he believes.

The research house expects volume/revenue/EPS to grow at a CAGR of 11/15/17 percent over FY18-20.

Jefferies' bull case target price for the stock is at Rs 1,700; in which case, it expects volume/revenue/EPS to grow at a CAGR of 13/18/22 percent over FY18-20.

tags #Asian Paints #Stocks Views

most popular

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.