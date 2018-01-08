Jefferies assumes coverage on Tata Motors; target set at Rs 520

Jefferies has assumed coverage on Tata Motors with a buy call and a target of Rs 520.

Jefferies said that risk-reward was favourable. It expects JLR to outperform peers as well as against muted expectations. It expects earnings to show sharp improvement a hedge losses could abate from hereon.

For the stock, greater disruption from EVs, weaker volume growth are key risks.

The company was in the news recently after its firm Jaguar Land Rover sold 11,394 units in last month of passing year, which was lower by 9.4 percent compared with 12,573 units sold in year-ago.

Sales data of both brands was weak in December.

Jaguar sales in the US were down by 20.5 percent at 3,414 units while Land Rover sales declined 3.6 percent to 7,980 units YoY.

Meanwhile, domestic commercial as well as passenger vehicle sales were strong during same month.

Its commercial and passenger vehicles domestic sales in December 2017 grew by 54 percent year-on-year to 54,627 units, due to increasing demand for vehicles across segments, new product launches and strategic customer initiatives.