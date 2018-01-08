App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 08, 2018 03:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jefferies assumes coverage on Tata Motors; target set at Rs 520

For the stock, greater disruption from EVs, weaker volume growth are key risks.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Jefferies has assumed coverage on Tata Motors with a buy call and a target of Rs 520.

Jefferies said that risk-reward was favourable. It expects JLR to outperform peers as well as against muted expectations. It expects earnings to show sharp improvement a hedge losses could abate from hereon.

For the stock, greater disruption from EVs, weaker volume growth are key risks.

The company was in the news recently after its firm Jaguar Land Rover sold 11,394 units in last month of passing year, which was lower by 9.4 percent compared with 12,573 units sold in year-ago.

Sales data of both brands was weak in December.

Jaguar sales in the US were down by 20.5 percent at 3,414 units while Land Rover sales declined 3.6 percent to 7,980 units YoY.

Meanwhile, domestic commercial as well as passenger vehicle sales were strong during same month.

Its commercial and passenger vehicles domestic sales in December 2017 grew by 54 percent year-on-year to 54,627 units, due to increasing demand for vehicles across segments, new product launches and strategic customer initiatives.

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Market @ record highs! Top 10 stocks which could rally up to 100% in the next 12 months

Market @ record highs! Top 10 stocks which could rally up to 100% in the next 12 months

DuPont analysis: These 4 stocks gained over 500% in the last three years

DuPont analysis: These 4 stocks gained over 500% in the last three years

Don’t ignore these sectors; banks, pharma, telecom companies could see double-digit growth in 2018

Don’t ignore these sectors; banks, pharma, telecom companies could see double-digit growth in 2018

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.