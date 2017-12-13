App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 13, 2017 12:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JB Chemicals up 3% on USFDA nod for Atenolol tablets that treats high blood pressure

The company, which plans to commercialise this product in the next quarter, said currently the market for approved product is about USD 70 million.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals shares gained 3 percent on receiving approval from the US health regulator for anti-hypertensive drug.

"The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has approved the company's supplementary abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Atenolol tablets USP 25mg, 50mg and 100 mg," the pharmaceuticals company said in its BSE filing.

The company, which plans to commercialise this product in the next quarter, said currently the market for approved product is about USD 70 million.

The company is focused on US business and this approval will help the company grow its exports, it said

The drug will be manufactured using company's own bulk drug (API). The company had initiated this change as a part of its plan to gradually backward integrate US formulations business.

"Earlier the company could not commercialise this formulation due to problems associated with external API supplier. This approval will help company supply these formulations with its own API," JB Chemicals said.

At 12:14 hours IST, the stock price was trading at Rs 300.65, up 0.75 percent on the BSE.

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Top 7 stocks which could grow from small & midcap stock to largecaps: Porinju

Top 7 stocks which could grow from small & midcap stock to largecaps: Porinju

The Unitech story: Rise and fall of the realty player

The Unitech story: Rise and fall of the realty player

Trading in bitcoin futures just brought Armageddon closer

Trading in bitcoin futures just brought Armageddon closer

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.