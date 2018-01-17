App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 17, 2018 09:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JB Chemicals gains 3% on European GMP approval for Gujarat facility

The company has received European GMP approval for its formulation facilities at Panoli, Gujarat, India from Medicines Authority of Malta.

Shares of JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals rose 3.3 percent intraday Wednesday as the company received European Union Regulator approval for Panoli facility situated at Gujarat.

The company has received European GMP approval for its formulation facilities at Panoli, Gujarat, India from Medicines Authority of Malta.

The inspection is outcome of a successful cGMP inspection carried out in September/October 2017.

According to certificate received, the company’s capsules, liquids, semi solids and tablets are found to be GMP compliant for manufacturing and testing.

The company’s tablet facility already enjoys recurrent USFDA as well as EU cGMP compliance.

At 09:46 hrs JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals was quoting at Rs 327.30, up Rs 7.85, or 2.46 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

