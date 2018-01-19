App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 19, 2018 11:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jain Irrigation rises 4% after GST rates cut on drip irrigation products

The company has decided to pass on this benefit of 6 percent directly to the customers/farmers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Jain Irrigation Systems shares rose more than 4 percent intraday Friday after the GST rates reduced on drip irrigation products.

"The GST on drip irrigation systems including laterals, sprinklers products has been reduced from 18 percent to 12 percent as per decision taken at 25th GST Council Meeting held on January 18," the company said in its filing.

The new GST rates will be effective from January 25, 2018.

The company has decided to pass on this benefit of 6 percent directly to the customers/farmers.

"This is a positive step taken by the government to encourage farmers to invest in efficient irrigation systems which saves water and improves productivity," Jain Irrigation said.

It estimates that this action will have positive impact in the upcoming busy season for its drip irrigation division.

At 11:04 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 136.80, up Rs 3.60, or 2.70 percent on the BSE.

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Jain Irrigation Systems

most popular

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.