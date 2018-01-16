IT stocks surge 1-4% on upbeat forecast by Morgan Stanley, weak rupee; indices up around 2%

Shares of information technology stocks surged in the morning trade as investors reacted to a weaker rupee. as well as an upbeat view by Morgan Stanley.

The BSE Information Technology index is up over 2 percent, led by gains in Rolta, Wipro, HCL Tech, NIIT, Tech Mahindra, TCS and Infosys, among others. Meanwhile, the Nifty IT index is also up over 2 percent. Stocks such as Wipro, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, TCS, KPIT, Tata Elxsi and Infosys gained 1-4 percent, which contributed to the Nifty IT index.

The rupee weakened by 12 paise to 63.61 against the US dollar in opening trade at the interbank foreign exchange after concerns over trade deficit ballooning to a three-year high.

Trade deficit or difference between imports and exports was USD 14.88 billion in December, up about 41 per cent year- on-year, as crude oil and gold import bill inflated, the commerce ministry data showed.

Global research firm Morgan Stanley is upbeat about the sector and believes there could be a turnaround in 2018.

It highlighted that the valuations are at or below long term averages. There could be a rerating going ahead, it believes.

Meanwhile, it also said that improving global macro could spur tech spending.

Among stocks, it has rerated a few stocks, which are listed below.

Infosys: Upgrade to Overweight from Equal-weight; Raised TP to Rs 1,300 from Rs 1,028

Tech Mahindra: Upgrade to Overweight from Equal-weight; Raised TP to Rs 635 from Rs 500

HCL: Upgrade to Overweight from Equal-weight; Raised TP to Rs 1,060 from Rs 939

TCS: Upgrade to Equal-weight from Underweight; Raised TP to Rs 2,900 from Rs 2,500

Wipro: Remains Underweight; Raised TP to Rs 290 from Rs 275

Persistent: Remains Overweight; Raised TP to Rs 915 from Rs 840

Mphasis: Upgrade to Overweight from Equal-weight; Raised TP to Rs 830 from Rs 688

Cyient: Remains Overweight; Raised TP to Rs 650 from Rs 620

Mindtree: Remains Underweight; Raised TP to Rs 560 from Rs 440

Hexaware: Downgrade to Underweight from Equal-weight; Raised TP to Rs 290 from Rs 221

