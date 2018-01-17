Ipca Laboratories jumps 4% as subsidiaries acquire US firm Pisgah Labs

Ipca Laboratories shares rallied nearly 4 percent in morning Wednesday on acquisition of US-based pharmaceutical company.

"....announce the acquisition of 100 percent share capital of Pisgah Labs Inc, a North Carolina Corporation, USA by subsidiaries Ipca Pharmaceutical Inc, USA and Onyx Scientific, UK," the company said in its filing.

Ipca has acquired Pisgah for USD 9.65 millions free of debt.

Pisgah Labs was originally founded in the year 1981 as a contract manufacturer and developer of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APls) and intermediates. It has been a chemistry solutions provider for over three decades and will continue to operate out of its North Carolina manufacturing facility under the Pisgah trade name.

"Onyx and Pisgah's capabilities in chemistry services will dovetail effectively with company's capabilities in supporting Phase II to commercial scale programmes and also enable the company to manufacture small volume APls for US market," Ipca said.

For the financial year ended April 30, 2017, Pisgah had a total income of USD 2.89 million and EBIDTA of USD 1.14 million.

Ipca Laboratories is a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company with a strong thrust on exports which now account for nearly 47 percent of company's income.

At 09:28 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 594.70, up Rs 21.20, or 3.70 percent on the BSE.