IOC rises 4%, to consider bonus on January 30

Shares of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) rose more than 4 percent in the early trade on Tuesday as board to consider bonus on January 30.

A meeting of board of directors is scheduled on January 30 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.

The board may also consider declaration of interim dividend for the financial year 2017-18 and issue of bonus shares in the said meeting.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 462.60 and 52-week low Rs 351.00 on 31 August, 2017 and 31 January, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 15.62 percent below its 52-week high and 11.21 percent above its 52-week low.

At 09:32 hrs Indian Oil Corporation was quoting at Rs 390.35, up Rs 7.95, or 2.08 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil