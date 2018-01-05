IOB surges 9% as bank to use share premium balance to write off losses

Shares of Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) gained 9 percent in the early trade on Friday as bank decided to utilise share premium balance to write off the accumulated losses.

The company at its board meeting held on January 4, has considered and approved to utilize the balance available in the share premium account amounting to Rs 7650.06 crore as at March 31, 2017 to write off the accumulated losses of the bank aggregating to Rs 6978.94 crore as at March 31, 2017 to present a true and fair view of the financial position of the bank and to take the same into account during current Financial Year 2017-18.

For the quarter ended the company has reported a loss of Rs 1,222 crore, while the bank had a gross non-performing ratio of 22.73 percent during the same quarter.

The company is convening of an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of shareholders of the bank on January 30, 2018 at Chennai for obtaining the approval of the shareholders for the above.

At 09:16 hrs Indian Overseas Bank was quoting at Rs 24.90, up Rs 1.75, or 7.56 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil