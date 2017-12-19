App
Dec 18, 2017 11:02 AM IST

Investec maintains buy on INOX Leisure; raises target to Rs 350

It has now fine-tuned its estimates for FY18-19 and is up by 8 percent on effects of new strategic direction.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Shares of INOX Leisure gained 2.5 percent intraday Monday as broking house Investec has maintained buy rating on the stock with an increase in target price from Rs 320 to Rs 350 per share.

According to broking firm, the company was focusing on improved theatrical experience and premiumisation. Meanwhile, its ad sales were driven by brand perception and transparency initiatives.



The company's screen addition pipeline is intact.

At 10:54 hrs INOX Leisure was quoting at Rs 286.85, up Rs 2.65, or 0.93 percent on the BSE.

The share gained 30 percent in the last one year.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 4.94 per share. (Sep, 2017). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 58.07. The latest book value of the company is Rs 60.71 per share.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

