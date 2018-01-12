India’s financials to be revenue opportunity of $175 billion by FY22: UBS

Global brokerage firm UBS believes India financials are a revenue opportunity of USD 175 billion by FY22.

Further, it said that it expects banks to raise deposit rates by 50-100 basis points in 2018.

Banking and financial companies with strong presence in SME and retail likely to gain market share in lending. In fact, banks with greater customer engagement could gain market share in liability business.

It also expects banks and financial companies with own mutual fund and insurance business are likely to capture entire savings value.

Most preferred stocks — HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra.