you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 12, 2018 02:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India’s financials to be revenue opportunity of $175 billion by FY22: UBS

Further, it said that it expects banks to raise deposit rates by 50-100 basis points in 2018.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Global brokerage firm UBS believes India financials are a revenue opportunity of USD 175 billion by FY22.

Banking and financial companies with strong presence in SME and retail likely to gain market share in lending. In fact, banks with greater customer engagement could gain market share in liability business.

It also expects banks and financial companies with own mutual fund and insurance business are likely to capture entire savings value.

Most preferred stocks — HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra.

