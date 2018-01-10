App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jan 10, 2018 02:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian Terrain, Monte Carlo up 5-8% after Cabinet nod for 100% FDI in single-brand retail

The Cabinet Committee today has approved allowing 100 percent FDI in single-brand retail via automatic route.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Stocks like Indian Terrain, Monte Carlo and Zodiac Clothing rallied 5-8 percent after finally the Cabinet has approved 100 percent foreign direct investment in single-brand retail that had been pending for long.

Relaxo Footwears, Mirza International and Bata India also gained 1-3 percent while Future Retail, V2 Retail and Avenue Supermarts rallied 1-3 percent.

The Cabinet Committee today has approved allowing 100 percent FDI in single-brand retail via automatic route.

As India being the big consumption market, this news is good for companies which are looking for expansion and entering into India, Charath Narsimhan, CEO, Indian Terrain said in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

related news

This is one big step by the government to bring foreign investment into India, he added.

Rabindra Jhunjhunwala, Partner, Khaitan & Co said, "The approval through automatic route with respect to single brand retail trading will quicken the FDI clearance process as no prior government approval would be required."

He expects that FDI in single brand retail trading sector will now gain further momentum due to the process not being subject to regulatory scrutiny and approval process.

Stuti Galiya, Counsel, Khaitan & Co also said, "This is a welcome move by the Government and is expected to boost FDI in single brand retail trade sector. It is aimed at providing investor friendly climate to the foreign investors."

FDI norms for construction & aviation sectors also eased. Jet Airways and SpiceJet gained 1-3 percent.

The Cabinet has approved 100 percent FDI in construction sector via automatic route and investment up to 49 percent under approval route in Air India.

The clearance to FDI in Air India is to facilitate its divestment.

On top of that, the Cabinet also allowed FIIs/FPIs to invest in power exchanges through the primary market route.

At 12:48 hours IST, Zodiac Clothing Company was up 4.33 percent at Rs 243.50, Monte Carlo Fashions up 5.5 percent at Rs 635 and Indian Terrain Fashions was up 6.16 percent at Rs 233.40 on the BSE.

Jet Airways was quoting at Rs 863, up 3.08 percent and Interglobe Aviation was at Rs 1,245.40, up 1.50 percent while Bata India was at Rs 756.05, up 1.20 percent.

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

2017-like rally unlikely, but can expect 12-15% returns this year; 5 themes key in 2018

2017-like rally unlikely, but can expect 12-15% returns this year; 5 themes key in 2018

51 stocks have fallen over 50% from their 52-week highs: Should you pick any?

51 stocks have fallen over 50% from their 52-week highs: Should you pick any?

Should investors wait for a 3-5% correction before putting fresh money ahead of Budget?

Should investors wait for a 3-5% correction before putting fresh money ahead of Budget?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.